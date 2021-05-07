Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

NOMD stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

