Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.08 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.19 and a one year high of $278.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

