Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

CYH stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

