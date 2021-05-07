Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Vision in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

EYE stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

