Jefferies Financial Group Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $463.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

