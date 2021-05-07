Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.67 ($180.78).

DHER opened at €120.85 ($142.18) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

