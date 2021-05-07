Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

XYL stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

