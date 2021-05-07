Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. 13,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,689. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

