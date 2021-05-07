Jo Hallas Sells 78,536 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £897.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 396.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tyman plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 463 ($6.05).

Get Tyman alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.