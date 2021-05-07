John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $165.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.