Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $192.90 and last traded at $187.97, with a volume of 231600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.04.

The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

