JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

