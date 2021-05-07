JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,146 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

