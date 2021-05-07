JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 69,361 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,304,081.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 960,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.