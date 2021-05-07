JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 322.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

