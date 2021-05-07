JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

