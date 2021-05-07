JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 646.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

