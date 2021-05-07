JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

