JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

