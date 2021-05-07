Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $2.00. Jupai shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 129,014 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

