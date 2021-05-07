Justin Whitmore Buys 3,289 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

