JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

