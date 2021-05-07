JustInvest LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $375.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.56 and a 200 day moving average of $309.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.