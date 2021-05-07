JustInvest LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

