JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 7,612 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

