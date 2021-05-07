JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,446.34 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $738.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,531.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,595.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9,039.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.