JustInvest LLC Buys 3,935 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 66.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $26,692,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251 in the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

