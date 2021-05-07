JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $22,114,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $10,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $6,818,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $5,077,000.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $131.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

