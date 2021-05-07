Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,375. The company has a market cap of $652.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

