Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,838.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $59.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

