Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $296.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.26.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

