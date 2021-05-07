KBC Group NV Buys 553 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESTC opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

