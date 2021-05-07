KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in 51job by 2.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

