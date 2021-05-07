KBC Group NV Has $1.33 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

