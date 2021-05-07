KBC Group NV Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

