KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

HMN stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

