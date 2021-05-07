Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

