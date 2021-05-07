Kenneth Stillwell Sells 5,582 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 2,554.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

