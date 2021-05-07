Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €56.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

EPA:BNP opened at €54.91 ($64.60) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.17. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

