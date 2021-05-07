Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 129,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,421. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

