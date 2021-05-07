Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,451. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

