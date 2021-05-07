Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $107.88 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

