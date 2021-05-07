Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

KDP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 244,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

