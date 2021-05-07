Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 307,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,231. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

