KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $25,862,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.