KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will earn $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

WMT opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

