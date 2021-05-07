KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.24. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

