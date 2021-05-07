KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

