KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

