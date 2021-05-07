KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $150.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

AME opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

